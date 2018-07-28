Raymond James Raises Spotify (SPOT) Price Target to $210.00

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Spotify in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Spotify in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOT opened at $186.27 on Thursday. Spotify has a 1 year low of $135.51 and a 1 year high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($1.57). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Spotify’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,181,995,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,474,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,530,000. Hillman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,246,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Spotify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,850,000.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

