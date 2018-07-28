Range Resources Corp. (RRC) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.30 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

NYSE RRC opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 8,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $153,773.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 390,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,848,177.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Poole sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $67,160.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Range Resources by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Range Resources by 51.6% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 943,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 321,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Range Resources by 847.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 269,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 241,397 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

