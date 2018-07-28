Quorum Health (QHC) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Quorum Health earned a news impact score of 0.41 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 44.8541853995322 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of QHC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 135,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,663. Quorum Health has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50.

Quorum Health (NYSE:QHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $486.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.80 million. Quorum Health had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Quorum Health will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Quorum Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quorum Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.05.

Quorum Health Company Profile

Quorum Health Corporation provides hospital and outpatient healthcare services in the United States. Its hospital and outpatient healthcare services include general and acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetric, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services.

