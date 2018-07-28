Quebecoin (QBC) Price Tops $0.0056 on Major Exchanges

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 28th. Quebecoin has a market capitalization of $87,821.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quebecoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Quebecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000850 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000181 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (QBC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc . Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org

Quebecoin Coin Trading

Quebecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

