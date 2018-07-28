Quartix (QTX) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Quartix (LON:QTX) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of Quartix stock traded down GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 355 ($4.70). 13,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420. Quartix has a 1-year low of GBX 335 ($4.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 415 ($5.49).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%.

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; navigation between vehicle tracking reports; daily vehicle tracking logs; route map display; vehicle list, live tracking, and trip data services; timesheet reports; driving style reports; monitoring fleet utilization in real time; fleet management; geofence; and customized tracking solutions and services.

