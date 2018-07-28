Quantum Hits Market Capitalization of $11.48 Million (QAU)

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001872 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gatehub, HitBTC and CoinEx Market. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and $288,307.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003827 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012197 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.60 or 0.00410115 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00030949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00176960 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000953 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum’s launch date was April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 239,775,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org . Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinEx Market, HitBTC and Gatehub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

