Quanterix Corp (QTRX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,853 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Quanterix worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTRX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,439,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Quanterix news, SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QTRX stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. Quanterix Corp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $344.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. equities analysts expect that Quanterix Corp will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quanterix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

