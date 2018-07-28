QEP Resources (QEP) PT Lowered to $11.00

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.42% from the company’s previous close.

QEP has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of QEP Resources opened at $10.24 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. QEP Resources has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.77. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 139.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $764,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 390.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QEP Resources in the second quarter worth $2,152,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 54.0% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

