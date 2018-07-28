Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Flagstar Bancorp Inc Reduced by Wedbush (FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FBC. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Flagstar Bancorp opened at $34.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $270,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,009,000 shares of company stock worth $270,874,160 over the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,668 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,143 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 97,080 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 465,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 169,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,356,000 after acquiring an additional 34,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

