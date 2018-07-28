Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Opus Bank (OPB) Decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Opus Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Opus Bank’s FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.65 million. Opus Bank had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Hovde Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Opus Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, FIG Partners downgraded shares of Opus Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPB opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $940.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Opus Bank has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Opus Bank by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,822,000 after purchasing an additional 321,256 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Opus Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opus Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,428,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Opus Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Opus Bank’s payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

