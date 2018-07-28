Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Lifted by Boenning Scattergood

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) – Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for W. R. Berkley in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Boenning Scattergood has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of W. R. Berkley opened at $75.41 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In other news, EVP James G. Shiel sold 22,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

