Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Torchmark Co. (TMK) Lowered by Langen Mcalenn

Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) – Analysts at Langen Mcalenn lowered their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torchmark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.54. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Torchmark’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torchmark from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Shares of Torchmark opened at $87.73 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.94. Torchmark has a 1-year low of $74.48 and a 1-year high of $93.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Torchmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Torchmark in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Torchmark in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Torchmark in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC grew its holdings in Torchmark by 18,935.7% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $1,296,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,409.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $1,059,423.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,935.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,375 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,214. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 3rd. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

