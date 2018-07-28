Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $99.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.79 million.

CPSS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Consumer Portfolio Services opened at $3.29 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 433.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,526 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.