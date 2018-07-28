Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Chemical Financial Co. Lowered by Analyst (CHFC)

Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Chemical Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Chemical Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemical Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Chemical Financial opened at $58.21 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chemical Financial has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 22.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemical Financial news, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chemical Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.60%.

Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

