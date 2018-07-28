Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) Lifted by KeyCorp

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report issued on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings of $10.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $10.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,430.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet Inc Class A’s Q4 2018 earnings at $10.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $42.52 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $9.81 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $11.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $11.91 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $43.87 EPS.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,306.00 to $1,415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class A from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $1,460.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.51.

GOOGL opened at $1,252.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $918.60 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 6.9% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,601,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 151,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,467,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.