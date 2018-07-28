Q3 2018 Earnings Forecast for Whirlpool Co. Issued By KeyCorp (WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whirlpool in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the company will earn $4.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.73. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whirlpool’s Q4 2018 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $16.82 EPS.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share.

WHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 target price on Whirlpool and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $130.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.75.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.76. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $122.81 and a 52-week high of $190.73.

In other news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 1,950 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $303,907.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,954 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Diane M. Dietz purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 88.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.