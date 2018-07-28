Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) Issued By Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2018 earnings at $15.97 EPS and Q2 2019 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORLY. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $264.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.38.

ORLY opened at $300.44 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $186.82 and a 1-year high of $310.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 211.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 46,524 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.01, for a total transaction of $12,143,229.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,326 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,639.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,870 shares of company stock valued at $59,829,120 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 37,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 30.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

