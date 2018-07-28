Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Issued By SunTrust Banks (LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LH. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.12.

NYSE LH opened at $173.98 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,673,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $917,732,000 after buying an additional 409,742 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.5% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,690,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,506,000 after buying an additional 72,695 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,113,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $199,880,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 532.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,151,000 after buying an additional 703,375 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 797,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,949,000 after buying an additional 40,969 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $2,383,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,418.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. King sold 49,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $8,762,537.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,636,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,076 shares of company stock worth $14,071,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.