Q3 2018 Earnings Estimate for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Bank of America set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Allegheny Technologies opened at $28.16 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $27,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

