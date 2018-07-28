Q2 2019 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Corp Issued By Boenning Scattergood (AOS)

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Shares of A. O. Smith opened at $59.13 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $53.23 and a twelve month high of $68.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $233,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,445,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,481 shares of company stock worth $2,013,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

