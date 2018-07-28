Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Raised by SunTrust Banks (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $7.72 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KLR Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.70.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $186.02 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat . Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $213.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 15.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

In other news, Director Edison C. Buchanan sold 2,693 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $546,786.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,993,971.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,184 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,055,151.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,683,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,990,928. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.