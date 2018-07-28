Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Increased by Analyst

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.90. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BMY. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb opened at $56.92 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $96.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $249,948.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,614.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

