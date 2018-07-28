Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Raised by Barrington Research (AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Benchmark raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

Shares of AMC Entertainment opened at $15.70 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.76. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 6.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 44.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AMC Entertainment by 141.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $85,555.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -89.89%.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

