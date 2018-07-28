Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

ELF has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.18.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $668.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.30. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $704,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $74,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $858,418 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

