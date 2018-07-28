Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. Boosted by Piper Jaffray Companies (SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.12.

SHOO opened at $53.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $56.70.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 100,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $5,069,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 208,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,000 shares of company stock worth $5,697,920 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

