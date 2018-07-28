Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Corning Incorporated (GLW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of Corning opened at $33.54 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.31. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Corning had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 522,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,702,000 after buying an additional 374,840 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Corning by 21.9% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 13.2% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Corning by 13.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Corning by 55.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 224,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $6,456,419.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $950,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty glasses, ceramics, and related materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences.

