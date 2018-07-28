Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on August 27th

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the asset manager on Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

Pzena Investment Management has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Pzena Investment Management has a payout ratio of 15.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pzena Investment Management to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management opened at $9.55 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $624.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.79. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.85%. analysts forecast that Pzena Investment Management will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

