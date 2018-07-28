PureTech Health (PRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday.

PRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.24) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 266.25 ($3.52).

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Shares of PureTech Health opened at GBX 157 ($2.08) on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 111.50 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.50 ($2.43).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.