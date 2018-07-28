Pure Market Cap Reaches $98,029.00 (PURE)

Pure (CURRENCY:PURE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Pure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Pure has a total market cap of $98,029.00 and $0.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pure has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.29 or 0.02932300 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014950 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000932 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 46.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005373 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003106 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001373 BTC.

About Pure

PURE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 19,943,720 coins and its circulating supply is 18,834,441 coins. The official website for Pure is purealt.org . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.