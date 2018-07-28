PTC Inc (PTC) EVP Sells $210,608.10 in Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Anthony Dibona sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $210,608.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PTC stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.95 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $4,216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $4,445,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $15,939,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.
