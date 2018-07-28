PTC Inc (PTC) EVP Sells $210,608.10 in Stock

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Anthony Dibona sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $210,608.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PTC stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33. PTC Inc has a 52 week low of $52.20 and a 52 week high of $100.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.95 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. research analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on PTC to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Sunday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen set a $113.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $4,216,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $4,445,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $15,939,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $1,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

