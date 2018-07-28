Provident Financial Services (PFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $88.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Provident Financial Services stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. The company had a trading volume of 341,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

In related news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $100,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.