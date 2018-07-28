Provident Financial plc (PFG) Receives GBX 962.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 824.67 ($10.92).

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 550 ($7.28) to GBX 630 ($8.34) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 870 ($11.52) to GBX 730 ($9.66) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.79) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 1,040 ($13.77) to GBX 750 ($9.93) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, insider Andrew C. Fisher sold 123,000 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.79), for a total transaction of £816,720 ($1,081,032.43).

Provident Financial traded up GBX 10.60 ($0.14), reaching GBX 627.20 ($8.30), during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 663,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a one year low of GBX 426.60 ($5.65) and a one year high of GBX 3,284 ($43.47).

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

