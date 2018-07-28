Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) PT Set at $4.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Protalix Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Protalix Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.
Protalix Biotherapeutics opened at $0.50 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Protalix Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $0.92.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Protalix Biotherapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Protalix Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Protalix Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.
