PROS (PRO) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Needham & Company LLC

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.00 target price on PROS and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Nomura initiated coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded PROS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.38.

NYSE:PRO traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.01. 457,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,315. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. PROS has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. equities research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,399 shares in the company, valued at $17,820,127.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth $29,906,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 38.0% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 839,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 231,311 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROS by 96.7% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 469,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 230,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at $6,279,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at $5,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

