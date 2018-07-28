PROS (PRO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on PROS to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on PROS in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised PROS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised PROS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.38.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS traded up $0.90, hitting $39.01, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 457,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,315. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 1.28. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.24.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.30 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that PROS will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $382,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,820,127.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 215,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,877,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.