Progress Software Co. (PRGS) Stake Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Progress Software worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 31.3% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $149,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $5,869,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Progress Software opened at $38.21 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $31.17 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

