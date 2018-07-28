Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price objective on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 208,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,310 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $113,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $160,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 234,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals opened at $7.66 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The firm has a market cap of $539.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.43% and a negative net margin of 383.39%. equities analysts forecast that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.