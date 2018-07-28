Profound Medical (PRN) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price objective on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Profound Medical from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a one year low of C$0.61 and a one year high of C$1.25.

Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.02 million.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

