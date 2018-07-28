Private Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,754 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,793,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,433,759 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,478,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,669,014,000 after purchasing an additional 458,048 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,587,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,221,204,000 after acquiring an additional 558,184 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,968,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,111,966,000 after acquiring an additional 246,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $174.89 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $149.02 and a 52-week high of $218.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Koum sold 1,263,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $231,845,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,458,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,391,743 shares of company stock worth $3,146,037,590. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. OTR Global lowered Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.39.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

