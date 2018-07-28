Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 22,633 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.55% of United Community Banks worth $38,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,127,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after buying an additional 130,098 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 409,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 39,920 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

UCBI opened at $30.23 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $130.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

