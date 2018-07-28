Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 577,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $37,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,448,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,397,000 after buying an additional 1,644,059 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,178,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,926,000 after buying an additional 1,236,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Carnival by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after buying an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Carnival by 9,491.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,782,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,907,000 after buying an additional 1,764,072 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,659,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,830,000 after buying an additional 84,225 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $58.22 on Friday. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Carnival’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In related news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

