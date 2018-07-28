Presidio Inc (PSDO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Presidio Inc (NASDAQ:PSDO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Presidio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.34. Presidio posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Presidio will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Presidio.

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. Presidio had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.06%. Presidio’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSDO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Presidio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Presidio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Presidio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Presidio from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Presidio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Presidio by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Presidio by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Presidio by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Presidio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Presidio stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 127,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,753. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.75. Presidio has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Presidio Company Profile

Presidio, Inc provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics.

