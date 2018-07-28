Premier Asset Management Group PLC (PAM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.65 on August 31st

Premier Asset Management Group PLC (LON:PAM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Premier Asset Management Group opened at GBX 284 ($3.76) on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Premier Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.57).

PAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Premier Asset Management Group PLC is a retail asset management group with a focus on delivering investment outcomes for investors through relevant products and active management across its range of investment strategies, which include multi-asset, equity and absolute return funds. The Company offers a range of investment types, including mutual funds, closed-ended investment companies and a portfolio management service.

