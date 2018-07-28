Precision Drilling (PDS) Price Target Raised to $3.90 at Credit Suisse Group

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $3.80 to $3.90 in a report issued on Friday. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PDS. ValuEngine raised shares of Precision Drilling from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $4.50 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Precision Drilling traded down $0.05, reaching $3.51, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,549,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,226,758. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $330.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 307,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 179,700 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 225,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 77,454 shares during the period. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $727,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 433,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,920,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after buying an additional 1,589,507 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

