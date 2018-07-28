Praxair (PX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Praxair (NYSE:PX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Praxair had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Praxair traded down $0.02, hitting $166.43, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,471,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,556. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Praxair has a 1 year low of $127.36 and a 1 year high of $168.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Praxair by 394.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Praxair by 140.9% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Praxair in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Praxair in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Praxair by 123.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Praxair from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.08.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

