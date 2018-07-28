Praxair (PX) Given New $184.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report published on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PX. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a $165.03 rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Praxair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Praxair has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.08.

Shares of PX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $166.43. 1,471,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,556. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Praxair has a 12 month low of $127.36 and a 12 month high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.27%. equities analysts forecast that Praxair will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Praxair by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Praxair by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Praxair by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 20,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Praxair by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Praxair by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 467,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,507,000 after buying an additional 43,511 shares in the last quarter. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

