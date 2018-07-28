Potbelly (PBPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Potbelly from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Potbelly from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Potbelly from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of Potbelly stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.80. Potbelly has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $13.75.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.22 million. Potbelly had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. equities analysts predict that Potbelly will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Julie Younglove-Webb sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $262,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,582.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBPB. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 28.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 410.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. It offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, and other items. As of February 23, 2018, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India.

