Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Jamba (JMBA) Share Price

Media coverage about Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jamba earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.2821799782313 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jamba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Jamba alerts:

Jamba traded down $0.37, reaching $10.74, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 45,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,108. Jamba has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jamba had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $20.97 million for the quarter.

Jamba Company Profile

Jamba, Inc, through its subsidiary, Jamba Juice Company, owns, operates, and franchises Jamba Juice stores. The company's restaurants provides blended whole fruit and vegetable smoothies, bowls, juices, cold-pressed shots, boosts, snacks, and meal replacements. As of April 3, 2018, it operated approximately 800 franchised and company-owned Jamba Juice stores worldwide.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Jamba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.