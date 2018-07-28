Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Synergy Resources (SRCI) Stock Price

Media coverage about Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Synergy Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 48.3013559139865 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Synergy Resources stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,114. Synergy Resources has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $13.32.

Get Synergy Resources alerts:

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million.

SRCI has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Synergy Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Synergy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Synergy Resources in a research report on Tuesday.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Synergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.