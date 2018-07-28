Portland General Electric (POR) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.25.

Shares of Portland General Electric traded down $0.50, reaching $44.83, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 1,502,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.22. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.72 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 24th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a $45.10 rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2017, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,250 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 402 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.